Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Monday and has now hit safely in three straight games.

Suarez's .231 average continues to leave plenty to be desired, but he's carrying a respectable .745 OPS thanks in large part to a strong 11.9 percent walk rate and 36 extra-base hits overall. The veteran slugger is a good bit off his usual home-run pace, however, as he's averaging a round tripper every 27.3 plate appearances, as opposed to one every 18.5 trips to the batter's box in his final Reds season a year ago.