The Mariners designated Danner for assignment Friday.
The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in early March and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Luis F. Castillo, who is making his MLB debut Friday against the Giants. Danner delivered 2.2 scoreless frames in two outings for Tacoma before the roster move, and he should remain with the affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
