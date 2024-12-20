The Blue Jays designated Danner for assignment Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Josh Walker, who signed with the Blue Jays in a corresponding move. Danner spent the entire 2024 regular season with Triple-A Buffalo, and across 33 appearances he posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 34.1 innings.