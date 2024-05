Slaughter was traded from the Cubs to the Mariners in exchange for Tyson Miller on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Slaughter has shown both speed and pop during his time in the minors, and it's been more of the season so far this year. He's slugged five homers and swiped 10 bags in 32 games at Triple-A Iowa. Slaughter figures to report to Triple-A Tacoma following Monday's deal.