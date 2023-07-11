Clase has a .222/.337/.429 slash line with nine home runs, 30 steals and a 30.5 percent strikeout rate in 53 games for Double-A Arkansas.

The switch-hitting center fielder capitalized on the hitter-friendly park at High-A Everett and a fortunate .423 BABIP to slash .333/.453/.701 in 21 games for the AquaSox, but this run at Double-A is a more telling sample for the 21-year-old. His elite speed will keep him on the dynasty radar even when he is struggling at the dish, and Clase's patience and power at the plate takes some pressure off his hit tool.