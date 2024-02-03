Rojas, who's projected to fill the strong side of infield platoon at with Dylan Moore, is now likelier to do so primarily at third base, rather than at second, as a result of the recent acquisition Jorge Polanco, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kramer notes that Polanco is likeliest to play either second base or shortstop based on the veteran's previous body of work at the big-league level. As a result, Rojas, who contributed a solid .272 average and .721 OPS across 134 plate appearances after his trade from the Diamondbacks at the deadline last season, is projected to see the majority of time in the field at the hot corner, although offseason arrival Luis Urias is also a candidate to see time there against either handedness of starter. Rojas also has experience at shortstop, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter in addition to the keystone.