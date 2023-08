Rojas went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-2 victory over the Royals.

The 29-year-old infielder put Seattle on the board with a third-inning solo shot off Jordan Lyles in what turned out to be a 15-2 blowout victory Saturday. Rojas has now hit safely in six consecutive contests, boasting a .444 batting average with two home runs, six RBI, nine runs and three steals across 27 at-bats during his hitting streak.