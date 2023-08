Rojas went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Rojas made good use of his one trip on the basepaths, stealing second after drawing a fifth-inning walk, recording his 10th stolen base of the season and ultimately coming around to score on another home run by Julio Rodriguez. Rojas has now reached safely in seven straight games, a stretch during which he owns a .414 average, three extra-base hits, six RBI, two walks, four steals and 10 runs.