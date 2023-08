Rojas went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Rojas once again was undeterred by his spot at the bottom of the order, authoring one of a pair of three-hit efforts for the Mariners. It was the fourth multi-hit tally for Rojas over the last nine games, a span during which he's generated a .367 average and .940 OPS after opening his Seattle tenure in an 0-for-13 funk over his first four games following his arrival from the Diamondbacks.