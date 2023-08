Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Royals on Monday.

Rojas delivered a clutch RBI knock in the ninth, knotting the score at 5-5 at the time. After an 0-for-13 start to his Mariners tenure, Rojas' bat has come to life -- he's gone 5-for-10 with Monday's double, two RBI, a walk and five runs over the subsequent four contests.