Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a steal and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Rojas singled, stole and scored off the bat of Julio Rodriguez in the first inning to give Seattle an early lead. The Mariners would then rally in the eighth, beginning with an RBI-double from Rojas who then came around to score once more thanks to Rodriguez. Tuesday was Rojas' first multi-hit game and first stolen base since May 10 while his late RBI knock was just his third since May 7. He's cooled off considerably this month, hitting .152 since May 11. For the year, Rojas is slashing .287/.350/.427 with 12 extra base hits, 10 RBI, 16 runs, five steals and a 14:31 BB:K in 157 plate appearances.