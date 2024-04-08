Rojas went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

It was a busy afternoon for Rojas, who also pitched the eighth inning of the lopsided loss and gave up a two-run home run to William Contreras. Rojas' exploits at the plate were much more noteworthy, however, as the 29-year-old extended a season-opening hot streak that sees him now boasting a .412 average and .915 OPS across his first 18 plate appearances.