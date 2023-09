Rojas went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

Rojas authored one of four two-hit efforts for the Mariners, posting his out of the bottom of the order. The trade-deadline acquisition had been mired in a 2-for-15 funk in the seven games since his previous multi-hit tally, but a productive second half of August has helped Rojas maintain an impressive .282/.333/.436 slash line in 25 games with the Mariners thus far.