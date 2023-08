Rojas is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Rojas will sit in favor of Jose Caballero with a lefty (Tyler Anderson) on the mound for the opposition, just as he did Friday. It's looking a lot like a platoon at the keystone, with Rojas handling the strong-side role. Rojas is 0-for-6 in two games since coming over from Arizona at the trade deadline.