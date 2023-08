Rojas will not start Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Rojas has started against five of the seven lefties the Mariners have faced since he joined the club, but he's been on the bench against all three lefties, including Saturday's starter Cole Irvin. He's gone just 2-for-17 at the plate for his new team, so he isn't doing much to earn a sudden uptick in playing time. Jose Caballero will start at second base Saturday.