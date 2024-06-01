Rojas went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Rojas has logged two steals over his last four games, giving him six thefts on the year. He was one of the Mariners' top hitters early in May, but he's gone a poor 6-for-47 (.128) over his last 15 contests, though three of the hits in that span have been doubles. Rojas' slump has him down to a .276/.345/.408 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored across 168 plate appearances. He's on the strong side of a platoon at third base, with Dylan Moore often checking in at the hot corner versus southpaws.