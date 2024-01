The Mariners and Rojas avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.1 million contract Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rojas had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old infielder posted a .589 OPS with the Diamondbacks in 2023 before putting up a .721 OPS following a trade to the Mariners. Rojas looks to be at the top of Seattle's second-base depth chart, although he'll have to hold off others.