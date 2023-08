Rojas will sit against lefty Framber Valdez and the Astros on Saturday.

Rojas has started 10 times since moving from Arizona to Seattle at the deadline, but all 10 of those stars have come against righties. Rojas actually owns a marginally higher wRC+ against lefties (92) than against righties (89) for his career, but the Mariners seem set on using him in a platoon role at second base. Dylan Moore will handle the keystone Saturday.