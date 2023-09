Rojas is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mets.

With lefty David Peterson on the mound for New York, the Mariners will send most of their lefties to the bench, including Rojas. While Rojas has not drawn a start against a southpaw since getting traded to Seattle, he has been swinging a hot bat, slashing .357/.400/.554 with three home runs and four steals in 56 at-bats since Aug. 11. Jose Caballero is starting at second base and hitting ninth.