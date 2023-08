Rojas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Rojas kept his bat hot with a 387-foot blast to right center in the fourth inning with Mike Ford aboard, doubling the Mariners' advantage to 4-1 at the time. The recent trade acquisition has launched both his homers on the season since arriving in Seattle and now carries a .353 average and .977 OPS across his last 10 games.