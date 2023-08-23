Rojas went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss against the White Sox.

Rojas drove in the Mariners' first run of the contest with a bunt single in the seventh inning before subsequently swiping his ninth base of the season. The 29-year-old Rojas has been on a roll of late, going 9-for-18 (.500) with a homer and three steals in his last four contests. Since joining Seattle, he's batting .294 with a .784 OPS over 15 games. Rojas has boosted his slash line to .242/.301/.329 with two homers, 36 runs scored and 34 RBI across 270 plate appearances between the Mariners and Diamondbacks this season.