Rojas is hitting .357 (5-for-13) with two doubles, a home run, five RBI, three walks, a stolen base and three runs over his first seven Cactus League games.

Rojas went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and a run in the Mariners' Cactus League win over the Royals on Wednesday, his latest taste of spring success. The 29-year-old produced a solid .272/.321/.400 line over 46 games after coming to Seattle in a trade with the Diamondbacks last season, and he appears set to primarily split time with Luis Urias at third base while also occasionally filling in for Jorge Polanco at second in the coming season.