Rojas went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Rojas' bat was the only real sign of life for the Mariners in an absolutely moribund night for the offense. The No. 9 hitter's multi-hit effort was his first since Sept. 5 and snapped an 0-for-13 funk that had encompassed his previous five games.