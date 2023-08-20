Rojas went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Rojas' two steals Sunday were his first since May 29 -- he's now 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts this season. The 29-year-old Rojas has been swinging the bat better of late, going 8-for-25 (.320) with a home run over his last eight contests while serving as Seattle's primary second baseman. Overall, Rojas is slashing .225/.286/.300 with 31 runs scored and 30 RBI across 256 plate appearances between the Mariners and Diamondbacks this season.