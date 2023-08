Topa (3-4) took the extra-inning loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run without retiring a batter.

Topa was in for all of two pitches in the 10th inning, and although he induced a groundout from Elvis Andrus, J.P. Crawford's throwing error on the play allowed inning-opening runner Tim Anderson to score the winning run for Chicago. The run was the first of any kind on Topa's line since July 22, a span of 13.1 innings across 13 appearances.