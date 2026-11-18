The Mariners acquired Langevin, Maikel Garcia and James McArthur from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Bryce Miller, Logan Evans (elbow) and Jose Ferrer, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Langevin is a reliever-only prospect but a good one. He posted a 3.42 ERA and struck out a whopping 106 batters in 55.1 innings with High-A Quad Cities in 2026, though he also issued 39 walks. Langevin has yet to advance past A-ball, but he'll turn 24 next July so the Mariners could push him quickly if he can throw more strikes.