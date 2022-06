Torrens went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored in Thursday's victory over the Orioles.

Torrens singled in each of his first three at-bats, including an RBI knock in the sixth off Orioles reliever Joey Krehbiel. It was the catcher's third multi-hit game and first three-hit game of the season. Torrens is currently slashing .222/.289/.524 and is battling for playing time with Cal Releigh.