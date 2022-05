Torrens went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

The previously struggling backstop snapped out of a multi-game slump with his first multi-hit effort of the season. Torrens had hit just .087 (2-for-23) with nine strikeouts over the previous seven games, so Tuesday's productive outing only served to lift his season slash line to .191/.220/.213.