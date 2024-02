Urias has resumed workouts following a shutdown period due to right shoulder inflammation, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Urias was diagnosed with inflammation after reporting to camp early a couple weeks ago. The good news is that testing came back negative and he has since been cleared for workouts. It's possible the Mariners will ease Urias into Cactus League play, but it does not appear this will interrupt his availability for the start of the season.