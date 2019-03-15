Mariners' Mallex Smith: Won't go on injured list
Smith (elbow) won't go on the injured list and should be ready for the Mariners' home opener March 28, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The positive news was relayed by general manager Jerry Dipoto prior to the Mariners departing for their season-opening trip to Tokyo to take on the Athletics. Smith recently started taking batting practice and resumed throwing as well, and he's slated to begin playing in minor-league games within a few days after being out all of camp.
