Gonzales (4-8) took the loss Sunday versus the Angels. He allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five in six-plus innings.

Gonzales got through six innings unscathed, but he allowed a solo home run to Luis Rengifo to lead off the seventh. Monte Harrison then drew a walk, and Andres Munoz would later give up an RBI single for the decisive run in the contest, which went on Gonzales' line. Despite the late fade, this was the fourth straight start in which the southpaw limited the opposition to two or fewer runs. He's maintained a steady 3.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 47:31 K:BB across 81.2 innings in 15 starts overall. The 30-year-old is projected to start at home against the Athletics next week in a favorable matchup.