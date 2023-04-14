Gonzales was placed on the paternity leave list by the Mariners on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Gonzales had been slated to start Friday against the Rockies, but those duties will now fall to Tommy Milone. While a specific return date to the Mariners' rotation for Gonzales isn't clear, he should be ready sometime next week.
