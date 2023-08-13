Gonzales will undergo season-ending surgery on his left forearm, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Gonzales was initially placed on the injured list in June with a flexor strain in his left forearm and was later shut down from a throwing program due to a nerve issue in his elbow. He had hoped to avoid surgery, but undergoing the procedure will give him the best chance to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. The 31-year-old southpaw will conclude 2023 with a 5.22 ERA and 1.46 WHIP alongside a 34:18 K:BB across 50 innings in 10 starts.