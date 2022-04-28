Gonzales (wrist) was spotted playing catch Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The light throwing session comes one day after Gonzales took a 109-mile-per-hour line drive off his left wrist Wednesday, which resulted in him exiting in the first inning of his start against the Rays. Fortunately, Gonzales avoided any structural damage to his wrist and escaped with a bruise. The injury seemingly didn't inhibit him while throwing a day later, and if he's able to complete a bullpen session over the weekend without issue, he should be ready to take the hill when his next turn in the rotation comes up Monday in Houston.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hopes to make next start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: X-rays on tap•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Can't escape fifth inning Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes seven innings in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Twins•