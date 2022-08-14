Gonzales gave up five earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

The Rangers lineup got to Gonzales in the fourth inning with a barrage of hits to put four runs on the board. Corey Seager followed it up with a solo shot the next inning. Gonzales simply doesn't have the stuff to give major-league hitters much trouble, and he only managed six swinging strikes on 72 pitches. The soft-throwing lefty raised his WHIP to 1.42 with the performance and has a K/BB of 1.9 on the season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a favorable matchup at Oakland.