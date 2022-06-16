Gonzales (3-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against Minnesota. He struck out two.

Gonzales was sharp from the start and got through six innings unscathed, facing just two more batters than the minimum. However, the left-hander got in trouble in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hitters to reach with one out. Gonzalez got the next batter -- Jose Miranda -- to ground into a force out before being replaced by Paul Sewald, who gave up an RBI single to Ryan Jeffers before getting Max Kepler to end the inning on a groundout. Across 13 starts and 68.2 innings, Gonzales sports a 3.41 ERA with a 40:26 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup in Oakland.