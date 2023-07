The Mariners claimed Mathias off waivers from the Pirates on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 28-year-old will join the fifth organization of his career after prior stops with Cleveland, Milwaukee, Texas and Pittsburgh. Before being cast off the Bucs' 40-man roster, Mathias saw action in 22 games at the big-league level this season and slashed .231/.355/.269 across 62 plate appearances.