Limoncelli (elbow) has made two appearances for High-A Everett, giving up four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings.

Limoncelli was a 2019 sixth-round pick for Seattle, but he didn't get the chance to debut that season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Though he entered 2021 fully healthy after having all of 2020 off to recover due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, the Mariners decided to bring the 21-year-old along slowly before clearing him for his professional debut. He's predictably looked rusty in his first two outings in the minors, but Limoncelli should show sharper control as he begins to ramp up following the long layoff.