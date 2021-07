The Mariners have selected Morales with the 83rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Morales is arguably the most polished prep pitcher in this class, though the upside of his stuff is not considered quite as electric as some of the other hurlers. Still, his three-pitch mix of fastball, curveball and changeup plays up to due to pitchability. Morales is committed to Vanderbilt.