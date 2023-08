Ford went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Royals on Monday.

Ford entered the game mired in an 0-for-13 slump over his previous five games, and Monday's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit since July 23. The journeyman slugger had been surging at the plate at that point, but he's subsequently experienced a 43-point drop in batting average to .221 thanks in large part to a mammoth 47.1 percent strikeout rate over the following 11 contests.