Mastrobuoni went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-3 loss to Houston.

The lefty-hitting Mastrobuoni continues to work in tandem with Ben Williamson for reps at third base, though the former has been functioning on the short side of the platoon for most of the year. While Mastrobuoni is batting a strong .314 (16-for-51) with four RBI, five walks and three steals over 26 games since the start of June, he has zero extra-base hits since May 23.