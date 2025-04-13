Mastrobuoni will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Mastrobuoni will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game and will make his third consecutive start at the hot corner while Jorge Polanco (side) is limited to DH duties. Polanco is believed to be at least one or two weeks away from being ready to play the field, so Mastrobuoni could continue to benefit from extra opportunities. The 29-year-old is hitting .316 through his first 10 games with the Mariners, but he hasn't provided much help in the counting categories (zero home runs, one stolen base, three runs and zero RBI).