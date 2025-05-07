Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Mastrobuoni had started in the corner outfield in each of the last three games , but his opportunities to play in left or right field will likely become scarcer moving forward with Randy Arozarena moving past a hamstring injury and with the Mariners claiming Leody Taveras off waivers. The versatile Mastrobuoni could still fill in occasionally at second or third base, though Dylan Moore and Ben Williamson seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order for playing time at either of those spots.