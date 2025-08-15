Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Sent to Tacoma
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seattle optioned Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Mastrobuoni will yield his spot n the 26-man roster to Luke Raley, who was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move. Mastrobuoni went hitless in two at-bats during his 16-day MLB stint.
