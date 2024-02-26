Haniger started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Haniger sent a Tyler Beede offering into the bullpen in the first inning, his first official at-bat since returning to the Mariners this winter after a one-year sabbatical in San Francisco. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Haniger's shot had 108 mph of exit velocity and a distance of 384 feet, certainly encouraging for a veteran that was riddled with injuries in 2023. The veteran outfielder has already expressed his satisfaction with being back in Seattle, and he's been working extensively with a familiar face in director of hitting strategy Jarret DeHart, who was on staff during Haniger's initial Mariners tenure, and a new hire in offensive coordinator Brant Brown.