Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros.
Haniger will get his first day off after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rips third homer of season•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts three-run shot Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Knocks two-run shot•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reaches deal with M's•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slow start in spring•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Looks back to full strength•