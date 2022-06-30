Haniger (ankle) hasn't yet progressed to running at full speed, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger played catch and took batting practice once again Thursday, but he isn't yet running at 100 percent. The right fielder hopes that he'll be able to participate in sprints and agility exercises soon, but it's not yet clear when that could occur.
