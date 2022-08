Haniger went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Haniger's continues to wield a hot bat following his extensive stay on the injured list, as he's now hit safely in 10 of the first 11 games since his return. The veteran outfielder has a trio of multi-hit efforts over that span, and along with a .357 average, he's mustered a .438 on-base percentage within the sample partly due to a 12.5 percent walk rate.