Haniger isn't in the Mariners' lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Haniger will take a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-7 with a run scored through the first two games of the series. While he rests, Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Luke Raley will start across Seattle's outfield.
