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Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Crosses plate three times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

The 31-year-old outfielder crossed the plate in the first inning after a walk, took Connor Prielipp deep in the second to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead, then dashed home with the winning run in the ninth on a Cal Raleigh groundout. Arozarena has gone yard three times in the last seven games, giving him 14 homers on the year, and since the beginning of July he's batting .283 (26-for-92) with six home runs, one steal, 12 RBI and 20 runs in 25 contests.

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